Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome 3: Exciting! Paresh Rawal announces release dates of the films

MUMBAI : Hera Pheri 3 as well as Welcome 3 are two of the biggest comedy franchises. These films have been eagerly awaited by fans for a long time and finally their prayers have been answered. Paresh Rawal who will be seen in both the films has now shared an update about their release details.

Also Read-Whoa! Here’s all you need to know about Paresh Rawal’s wife Swaroop Sampat who has been Miss India, and a leading 90’s actress; Read about their filmy love story

Paresh said that the cast and crew will begin shooting for Welcome 3 by the end of this year and it should be out in May or June 2024. While Hera Pheri 3 will begin rolling next year and will release by the end of 2024.

Speaking about the possibility of Hungama 3 in the pipeline, Paresh added, “You cannot just encash the sequel or the popularity of the first part.”

Hera Pheri 3 will have Paresh Rawal reprising his role of Babu Bhaiya, while Suniel Shetty will be seen as Shyam and Akshay Kumar will be seen as Raju. Kartik Aaryan will also be part of the project.

Credit-BollywoodLife



