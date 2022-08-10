Hera Pheri 3: These memes on Farhad Samji directing Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer will make you go ROFL

MUMBAI: Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most awaited upcoming films. The movie has been in the news for the past many months because of its cast and yesterday there were reports that Hera Pheri 3 has started rolling with its original cast Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

The makers have not yet officially announced the movie and the director’s name, but there are reports doing the rounds that Farhad Samji has been roped in to direct Hera Pheri 3. Samji has earlier directed movies like Entertainment (co-directed by Sajid Samji), Housefull 3 (co-directed by Sajid Samji), Housefull 4, and Bachchhan Paandey.

Well, netizens are not very happy with Farhad Samji directing Hera Pheri 3 and there are multiple memes on social media about it. The memes will surely make you laugh out loud. Check out the memes below...

Do you think that Farhad Samji will be able to do justice to the franchise? Let us know in the comments below...

A few months ago, Paresh Rawal on his Twitter had confirmed that Kartik Aaryan is a part of Hera Pheri 3. Later, Akshay had also confirmed that as he is not happy with the script he has opted out of the movie. But, Suniel Shetty in an interaction had stated that he will talk to the makers and get the original Raju back in the franchise.

Finally, Hera Pheri 3 is being made and everyone is happy that the original cast is back in the franchise.

