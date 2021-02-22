Here are the times when Suhana Khan impressed us posing with her besties

MUMBAI: One of the most loved star kids in B Town is no doubt, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gaur Khan, Suhana Khan. The Diva over the time is winning the hearts of the fans with her posts and her sizzling looks, and indeed she became quite an influential social media star over the time, and has created a huge fan base for herself, who keep reposting her videos and pictures and sower their love towards her.

From amazing mirror selfies to partying with her besties the diva has done it all right and got love from the fans, every picture of the diva has got much likes from her and her looks does all the talking.

So here we are with some amazing pictures of the star where she was seen raising the temperature with her looks while getting clicked with her besties:

ALSO READ – (Here's how Rashmika Mandanna has been prepping for her debut Bollywood film, 'Mission Majnu')

Well indeed, she defines her beauty and her looks all over again in every picture, the diva looks stunning in every picture and no doubt the fan does not keep calm but showers their love towards the star.

Reports are doing the rounds that the star kid will soon follow her dad SRK's footsteps and is taking tips from him to master the craft of acting

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Vaani Kapoor: Want to take as many plunges as possible)