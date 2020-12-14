Here is how Abhishek Bachchan reacted on being asked to pick favourite Dhoom co-star among Aamir, Hrithik, John

MUMBAI: Dhoom is the most loved action thriller franchise of Bollywood and apart from audacious heists and speedy motorcycles, the one thing in common between all three Dhoom films is Abhishek Bachchan. Aamir Khan, who played the antagonist in Dhoom 3, once put him in the spot and asked him about his favourite co-star. Other than Aamir, Abhishek’s choices were John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan, who played the villains in the first and second instalments of the franchise, respectively.

During a promotional interview for Dhoom 3 in 2013, Aamir asked Abhishek whom he enjoyed working with the most, out of him, John and Hrithik. Without batting an eyelid, Abhishek named his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who played the antagonist in Dhoom 2, along with Hrithik.

ALSO READ – (Megastar Amitabh Bachchan dedicates a heartfelt tweet for celebrity choreographer Remo D'Souza's speedy recovery)

However, Aamir did not let Abhishek get away so easily, and insisted that he stick to the choices given. Abhishek said in an interview with Radio Mirchi, “I would say John and Hrithik because I worked with them. With you, it was not working with you. For Uday (Chopra) and I, it was more about observing you and trying to imbibe and learn as much as possible. To say ‘working with you’ would put you at our level, which is incorrect.”

Abhishek went on to say that the making of each Dhoom film was different. He said, “With John, it was the first film. Ek junoon sa tha, ek josh tha. Koi umeed nahi thi film se, hum aise hi masti mazaak mein film bana rahe the, hit ho gayi (There was a passion, an enthusiasm. We did not have any expectations from the film. We had fun while making the film and it became a hit). So, that was a different experience.”

Since Hrithik is a childhood friend of Abhishek and Uday, the experience of shooting with him was entirely different. Abhishek called shooting with Aamir a ‘wonderful learning experience’.

SOURCE – HINDUSTAN TIMES

ALSO READ – (Mohan Kapur in 'Ms. Marvel' web series)