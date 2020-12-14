Megastar Amitabh Bachchan dedicates a heartfelt tweet for celebrity choreographer Remo D'Souza's speedy recovery

MUMBAI: Choreographer- director Remo D’Souza was hospitalized earlier this week after suffering from a heart attack.

This came as a huge shock to everyone, and since then, people have been extremely concerned about Remo. 'Get-well-soon' messages from celebrities and Remo’s friends such as Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis have been pouring in.

He has been hospitalized at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and his wife Lizelle had informed that there was a blockage, and he underwent angiography. Now, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter and prayed for Remo’s quick recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note for Remo, sending out prayers for his health. He shared a video made by a fan and wrote, “get well Remo .. prayers !! and thank you for your wishes.”.

Remo D’Souza has directed films such as ABCD 2, Street Dancer and Shraddha Kapoor, who was the leading lady in these 2 films, reportedly paid him a visit at the hospital to check on him. A source informed, “Shraddha quietly dropped by at the hospital to check on Remo’s health earlier today. She stayed there for a while, spoke to the director's wife Lizelle and gave her strength and support with her presence.”.

Recently, Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani gave an update on Remo D’Souza’s health. He said that he had spoken to Remo’s wife Lizelle and learnt that the choreographer is stable now. “I spoke to Remo's wife. A stent has been put. He is stable now.", said Ramesh Taurani.

Credit: SpotboyE