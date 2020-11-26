Here is how Nora Fatehi Celebrated Back Home in Morocco as she crosses the 20 Million Mark

MUMBAI: The Dilbar girl, Nora Fatehi, recently jetted off to her home country, took to her social media handle and shared a video to celebrate her 20M followers on Instagram. The video gave a sneak peek into the grand celebration, which took place in the middle of a desert. The video also featured a few of her friends and family members.

In the video, the 28-year-old actor wore a strapless dress that featured a body-hugging silhouette. She accessorised her outfit with her open side-parted locks styled in goddess curls, bright coloured lipstick and shimmering studs. She completed her look with a simple slip-on. On the other hand, she can also be seen holding 20 M balloons in gold and white colours.In a brief caption, Nora Fatehi exclaimed, "Wow! We did it!". She further added, "Thank you so much to my insta fam and everyone who constantly supports me! Love you guys / this is just the beginning", along with a red-heart emoticon. Scroll down to take a look at Nora Fatehi's video post.

Within a couple of hours, the celebration post managed to garner more than a million views; and is still counting. Meanwhile, many from Nora's Insta fam took to the comments section and showered their love on her. Along with various emoticons such as red-heart, heart-eye and fire, among many others, a handful of fans wrote a congratulatory note for her. A fan wrote, "You are national crush for me" while another asserted, "You deserve the most". A section of fans also proclaimed that Nora is 'the queen of Bollywood'.

Days before the Street Dancer actor shared the celebration post, a couple of videos started surfing on the internet, which gave a glimpse of the celebration. In one such video, shared by a fan page, Nora can be seen driving a car in the desert and saying, "We are celebrating 20 million. I feel so alive today. This is one of the best days of my life". Meanwhile, in another video, Nora got on top of a camel to celebrate the milestone.

