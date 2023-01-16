Here’s how much Kuttey, Ved, Waltair Veerayya, Varisu and Thunivu collected at the box office

While Kuttey has failed to make a mark at the box office, Ved is still ruling at the ticket windows in its third weekend; check how much these Bollywood, South, and Marathi biggies collected at the box office.
MUMBAI : Last week, many films were released in theatres, Kuttey (Hindi), Varisu (Tamil), Thunivu (Tamil), Waltair Veerayya (Telugu), and Veera Simha Reddy (Telugu). And there was Ved (Marathi) which has been leaving a strong mark at the box office from the past few weeks.

Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey opened to a dismal response at the box office and collected Rs. 1.07 crore on day 1. The film didn’t show a great jump over the weekend, and reportedly, according to early estimates it has collected Rs. 3.50 crore in three days which is very low. The movie might not be able to survive on weekdays.

Also Read:  Varisu review! Thalapathi Vijay shines in this too- predictable family drama

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu took a bumper opening at the box office. But, the movie further showed a drop. On 13th Jan, it was released in Hindi, and on 14th Jan it had hit the big screens in Telugu. In five days, the film has collected Rs. 87.25 crore at the box office in all languages. In Hindi, the film has collected Rs. 3.65 crore in three days, and the Telugu version of the film collected Rs. 9 crore in two days. Well, the collections are quite low overall.

Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu is also getting a lukewarm response. The film in its first extended weekend has collected Rs. 67.4 crore (Tamil and Telugu) in India which is quite low. The actor’s last release Valimai in five days had collected Rs. 84.05 crore.

Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja starrer Waltair Veerayya has been doing well at the box office. In three days, the film has collected Rs. 70.20 crore which is not excellent but good. The movie’s Hindi version has been totally ignored as it has only collected Rs. 90 lakh in three days.

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Veera Simha Reddy  took a bumper opening of Rs. 33.60 crore on its day one. But, later the film showed a huge drop over the weekend, and in four days it has collected Rs. 64.40 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Ved is unstoppable at the box office. In its third weekend, the Marathi film has collected Rs. 6.81 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 47.66 crore.

Also Read:  Kuttey movie review: Arjun Kapoor is a surprise in this decent directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kuttey Ved Waltair Veerayya Varisu Thunivu Arjun Kapoor Riteish Deshmukh Genelia Deshmukh Thalapathy Vijay Ajith Kumar Chiranjeevi Ravi Teja Movie News TellyChakkar
