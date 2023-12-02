Here is the guest list for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on 7th February in Jaisalmer, and the couple is set to have a grand reception for their Bollywood friends today in Mumbai. Now let us take a look at their guest list.
movie_image: 
Here is the guest list of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding reception in Mumbai

MUMBAI :No doubt, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s marriage ceremony is all the buzz today. Recently we saw many pictures of the lovely couple from their wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer which has been ruling the hearts of fans all over the internet.

Fans are not able to stay calm but are showering lots of love towards this beautiful couple. The video that was shared by actress Kiara Advani showed us inside glimpses of the wedding ceremony and has been greatly loved by the fans.

As we all know, right after their Jaisalmer wedding ceremony, the couple headed straight to Delhi for their griha pravesh at Sid's residence. The couple even hosted a reception party for family and close friends at The Leela Palace on 9th February.

The couple will now host a reception for their industry friends in Mumbai's St. Regis Hotel tonight. All eyes are fixed and waiting to see glimpses from this grand celebration in Mumbai.

Talking about the guest list, we can expect some big names like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh among others to attend the big Bollywood bash.

What are your views on this beautiful couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani? How excited are you to see the glimpses from their Mumbai reception? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital. and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

