Here is what Amit Sadh has to say on Rumors of Dating Kim Sharma

MUMBAI: Sahakuntala Devi star Amit Sadh is quite on a roll, with projects releasing back to back. He was shooting in Patiala and Manali in October, post which he had headed to Goa for a mini vacation.

Sadh’s Goa vacation also made headlines for his meet up with Kim Sharma. The duo was spotted enjoying a happy dinner together and the actors were also accompanied by Kim’s parents, which led to relationship rumours.

When Amit Sadh was asked about his Goa trip, he quoted to the leading media portal, “I didn’t meet anyone, I’d wake up in the morning, walk on the beach, eat Goan fish curry and rice, and go to bed by 9 pm.”

When quizzed about relationship rumours with Kim, he said, “We accidentally bumped into each other at a restaurant and exchanged greetings. That was it. Amit Sadh will never romance in hiding. I don’t care for such reports, but we shouldn’t talk about women in our industry, and the country, in such a frivolous manner.”

And that’s enough to clear the air.

Earlier, Kim too had reacted to the rumours of a budding romance with Sadh and stated that she is not even friends with the Breathe actor and met him for the first time in Goa.

