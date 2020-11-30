Here is what Shah Rukh Khan had said on his parents’ deaths

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan never leaves a single chance to dedicate his hard work and success to his late parents, we can see in almost all the award functions, the actor looks up and remembers his parents, the actor has always called the death of his parents the biggest loss of his life. He was 15 when he lost his father and 26 when he lost his mother. Both his parents couldn’t witness Shah Rukh’s journey from being an actor to a superstar. The actor had once opened up about how he couldn’t fathom their biting absence and decided to fill that void with acting.

Shah Rukh opened up his heart to Rani Mukerji, who was interviewing her industry friends during the promotions of her film Hichki ahead of its release. On being asked to share the Hichki moment in his life, Shah Rukh said, “My greatest ‘Hichki moment’ is the death of my parents. I was 15 when my father passed away and 26 when my mother passed away. It was very sad for us. The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us (Shah Rukh and his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan). The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly.”

Shah Rukh further talked about how he dealt with the empty void with acting and used it as a place to vent out his feelings. “I decided to overcome this Hichki moment by letting acting fill up my entire life. My parents went away suddenly. We got to know they had cancer and within two and a half months, they were gone. I didn’t know what to do. I just felt one night, while at their mazaar that I should fill this void with something. I got a fortunate break in films. For me, acting is not work but a place to vent out my feelings,” he said.

“I always say this that one morning, when I wake up, I will realise that I have spent all these emotions and now have nothing more to give (as an actor). Otherwise, death is a hiccup from which there is no coming back. I realised that and therefore, overcame it by giving my work, my all,” the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actor added.

Shah Rukh was last seen in 2018 film Zero and has been on a sabbatical ever since. He is now reportedly working on his next, Pathan, in which he will pair up with Deepika Padukone, for the fourth time.

