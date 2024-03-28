Here's what Akshaye Khanna is upto nowadays, take a look

MUMBAI: Akshaye Khanna is not only known for his unique artistry but his individual persona of not being bogged by the glitz and glamour. The actor who turned 49 on March 28, once revealed why works in fewer projects than his colleagues. He also reacted to reports about shifting to Alibaug in Mumbai.

Akshaye is not new to taking sabbaticals from acting. He is among those artists who keeps things low key and is unable to be tracked even by the eagle-eye paparazzi. Be it his professional or personal life, the Drishyam 2 actor doesn't believe in PR and stays away from limelight.

However, when he made his comeback with late Sridevi in the intense drama Mom he was asked why was he missing from action. From one of his media interactions The Indian Express quoted the actor as he told, “I decided, having taken an off of four years, I wanted to start off with slightly smaller roles to get into that zone. But I was sure I won’t do it by compromising on the quality of work. The role could be small, but it should have an impact in the story.”

About the ‘comebacks’ he keeps making every few years, Akshaye had told Hindustan Times in 2019, “I don’t look at it as a comeback. It’s just a phrase that people use, which is fine. It’s probably because in today’s world, you’re not supposed to take breaks that long.”

About living the low-key life, he had said, “It’s not difficult. For any person, whether from the film industry or any other field, it all depends on how much you want to keep it personal. You could be someone not famous, yet have a large number of followers on social media. You choose how much you want to post on it. Some people bare their entire life on the internet. There are politicians and actors, who like that. But there are some who don’t want to do that.”

There has also been a lot of buzz around Akshaye shifting to his dream home in Alibaug in order to stay away from media frenzy. However, in an interview with Spotboye, he had denied the same. The actor said, “Not true. I do have a farmhouse in Alibaug, where I go only over the weekends.”

Akshaye is not married or has any kids, neither does he plan to in the future.

Akshaye will next be seen in Vijay Gutte's series Legacy, co-starring Raveena Tandon. He has earlier collaborated with the filmmaker in the Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister. The actor will also feature in the American science-fiction series Murderbot.

