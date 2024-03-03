Here's what Ranbir Kapoor adviced Siddhant Chaturvedi during his low phase

Sidhhant Chaturvedi got a much-needed hit in the form of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in December last year. A direct to OTT release, it fetched him good reviews, something he had been craving for ever since Gully Boy happened in his life.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 22:15
movie_image: 
Ranbir Kapoor adviced Siddhant Chaturvedi

MUMBAI: Sidhhant Chaturvedi got a much-needed hit in the form of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in December last year. A direct to OTT release, it fetched him good reviews, something he had been craving for ever since Gully Boy happened in his life.

Also read - Interesting! Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up on Limited Bollywood Friendships Despite Working with 'Big Stars'

His next, he shares, is waiting to be announced. “I don’t know (it is not being announced), it is the right time to do it. Both the male and female protagonists have become so relevant in the last three months. Even I needed this boost, and she has suddenly appeared on the map, like wow,” he says.

While things have started looking up, the phase where his films didn’t connect with the audience must have been daunting, we say. Did the industry support him enough?

The 30-year-old says, “I don’t keep personal expectations from the industry, only professional ones. Everybody has been very nice and reached out to praise me if I am doing well. It’s not like when the phase was low (they did not) When I went to parties, they spoke to me and said ‘it happens to everybody’ I spoke to Ayushmann (Khurrana) on this. He said one thing is good that this phase happened at such an early age, now I will know how to handle things. If it happens at a later stage, I don’t know where to go. He said right now phoonk phoonk ke kadam rakho.”

Naming two more individuals who helped him sail through, Chaturvedi adds, “I was surprised by them, Vicky (Kaushal) and Ranbir (Kapoor). Ranbir spoke to me at length when he called me over to just chill, he doesn’t do parties. I said ‘I don’t know bhai, kuchh chal nahi raha’ He said ‘no, keep working, don’t agitated about other people doing 100 other things or being seen’ That’s his way of doing things. He is not anywhere but everywhere. Ranbir and Alia are the only two people who had sent me a long message after Gehraiyaan.”

Also read - What! Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up about getting misinterpreted after his stint in Gehraiyaan; Says ‘A lot of people thought I was a cheater’

He shares that Ranbir also told him that he had thought his film Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year would be his Munnabhai M.B.B.S. “He said jab tu expect nahi kar raha hoga (tab chalegi film)...I was not expecting much from Kho Gaye... I said ‘okay, we have made it for a target group, those people will give it love’ I didn’t know so many people would like it,” he ends.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times

Siddhant Chaturvedi Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Gully Boy Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 22:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pooja Bhatt: From teenage stardom to directorial success, a journey of reinvention
MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt's career in the film industry has been a tale of reinvention and resilience. Making her acting...
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar joyously recall moment they discovered pregnancy
MUMBAI: The announcement of Yami Gautam's pregnancy has brought immense joy to the couple, and they recently shared...
Here's what Ranbir Kapoor adviced Siddhant Chaturvedi during his low phase
MUMBAI: Sidhhant Chaturvedi got a much-needed hit in the form of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in December last year. A direct to...
Raj Kundra reveals his son Viaan cried when he was jailed in the porn case; ‘I heard a choke in his voice’
MUMBAI: Businessman and filmmaker Raj Kundra went through a turbulent time when he was arrested in 2021 for the alleged...
Siddhanth Chaturvedi reveals when Gehraiyaan flopped only Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor texted him
MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi, the charismatic actor who stormed into Bollywood as MC Sher in Gully Boy, reflects on his...
Shreyas Talpade made a major shift in his lifestyle post his heart attack; ‘What I have learnt is that…”
MUMBAI : Hindi film actor Shreyas Talpade, known for his versatile roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, faced a health...
Recent Stories
Pooja
Pooja Bhatt: From teenage stardom to directorial success, a journey of reinvention
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pooja
Pooja Bhatt: From teenage stardom to directorial success, a journey of reinvention
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar joyously recall moment they discovered pregnancy
Raj
Raj Kundra reveals his son Viaan cried when he was jailed in the porn case; ‘I heard a choke in his voice’
Shreyas
Shreyas Talpade made a major shift in his lifestyle post his heart attack; ‘What I have learnt is that…”
Prem Chopra
Prem Chopra reflects on working with three generations of Kapoors
Vishal Punjabi
Celebrity photographer Vishal Punjabi makes surprising revelations on Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh's marriage