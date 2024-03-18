Here's when Karan Johar gave a dhamakedar performance at Sonam Kapoor's wedding

MUMBAI: We love watching Hindi movies and so we also fall in love with the actors and directors of those movies. We love them so much that soon we start following them on social media only to know what they are upto next or how are things going in their personal life.

We get to know what food like, their fitness regime and also at times we get to know about their fun side that they rarely show. One such director is Karan Johar and rarely there are times when we get to see his dance moves.

We love Karan Johar, aka KJo for all the movies he has cattered to the audience. The director win our hearts with movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kalank, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Student of the Year and Student of the Year 2.

When it comes to Karan Johar movies, there is love, drama, family, dance and depth which all connect to us. Other than movies he is also loved for his famous talk show Koffee With Karan where love to get out gossips from about the Hindi movie industry and all the celebs in it.

However, as we come to know about the bindings the director has with many actors, we also get to some unseen side of his which truly bring smile on our faces sometimes. So we are going to take you to a time when our beloved KJo gave an amazing performance at Sonam Kapoor's wedding. Take a look at video below:

As we can see in the video, Karan Johar's dance moves can really lift up the mood of the celebration for sure.

