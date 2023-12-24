What! Karan Johar originally chose THIS actress opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Not Kajol in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

MUMBAI : Karan Johar is a well-known director in the industry who is known for his work on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Student of the Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and others. He is acknowledged for making Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, one of the finest movies in modern Hindi cinema, which is still beloved by viewers.

Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, and Hrithik Roshan are among the film's stars. Even though the public adore SRK and Kajol's chemistry in the movie, Karan Johar previously disclosed in an interview that Kajol wasn't the original choice for the role.

Karan Johar disclosed in a previous interview with Komal Nahata that Aishwarya Rai was initially preferred over Kajol to play Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He said, “When I was casting for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, I got to know that Kajol wouldn’t be able to do the film because she was married and maybe she wanted to start a family. I thought I would approach Aishwarya. On that particular day, at 3 p.m. I reached Kajol’s studio and I thought she would say no, we would shed some tears and I would leave. I, of course, felt bad because Kajol had already worked with me.”

He went on to say that Kajol accepted his offer of the part when he presented it to her, therefore he was never able to present it to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. “But I don’t know what changed, Kajol actually wanted to do the film. So, I did not go to meet Aishwarya. But Aishwarya was my choice and after that, the series of ‘missing’ started.”

This year, however, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was praised widely for her role in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which starred Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, marked Karan Johar's directorial comeback. Both films were commercial successes.

