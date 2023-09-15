Surprising! Karan Johar's candid disclosure of Javed Akhtar's initial disapproval of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' title; Later realised his mistake

MUMBAI: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a title of Karan Johar's 1998 film, swiftly gained notoriety in popular culture. It is still in use 25 years after its publication. However, the director shared a fascinating anecdote regarding the movie's title featuring famed lyricist Javed Akhtar during a recent chat. Javed first had doubts about the movie's title and even quit the production, but he later realized his mistake.

Karan Johar recounted what happened when he and Javed Akhtar disagreed on the title of the movie, “Javed sahab had a problem with the title Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, we had a creative disagreement and he told me, ‘I don’t feel like I can write the lyrics of this film’s songs’ and it was a very amicable. I told him that it is my desire to work with you and he said, ‘We will work Karan another time.’ But when the film was released, he called me and told me that he was wrong.”

Karan and Javed Akhtar did collaborate on Karan's 2003 movie Kal Ho Naa Ho when they produced what Karan believes to be his best music to date.

“But we did my career’s best album Kal Ho Naa Ho. I remember how Javed sahab wrote the verse of the song in three minutes and I was like wow. I lost my dad after that film and that song will always remind me of him,” he stated.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a cult classic and had great box office success. The movie's soundtrack was also extremely well-liked and ended up being the best-selling Bollywood album of the year in India with an astounding eight million units sold. The film's title song spent more than a year on the Indian music charts.

