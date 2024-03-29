Heroine no 1: Mrunal Thakur to collaborate with David Dhawan for a comedy movie?

There are many reports flouting all over the internet where it is said that actress Mrunal Thakur to be seen in a David Dhawan movie
Mrunal

MUMBAI: Actress Mrunal Thakur has been contributing to the film industry with her beautiful acting craft, indeed it is a treat to watch the actress at the big screens, the actress with her movies across languages and across industries has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans who always looks forward to the new movies of the actress.

Well there are many reports and news floating all over the internet where it is said that the actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen in a David Dhawan movie and the title of the movie will be Heroine No. 1, yes you heard, there are reports that are saying filmmaker David Dhawan is directing the movie Heroine No 1 which will be a comedy movie and the movie will have Varun Dhawan  as one of the leads.

Also read - Mrunal Thakur talks about slowing down as an artist

The report also says that the movie will be a 2 heroine movie and one actress that has been finalised is actress Mrunal Thakur and another actress is yet to be selected. Indeed the name Heroine No.1 itself indicates that the movie is going to be an entertaining riot after all it is coming from David Dhawan and the name reminds of one of the iconic movies Hero No. 1.

We indeed look forward to the new movies of the director David Dhawan and we look forward to seeing what he has to offer with this movie Heroine No. 1 as he is known for his comedy and great execution.

What are your views on this news and are you excited to see actress Mrunal Thakur along with Varun Dhawan in a comedy movie, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Shocking! Mrunal Thakur candidly talks about her journey in Hindi love stories; Says ‘I don’t know, I am not popular enough…’

