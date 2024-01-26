Shocking! Mrunal Thakur candidly talks about her journey in Hindi love stories; Says ‘I don’t know, I am not popular enough…’

Mrunal Thakur claims she has trouble finding stories of a similar nature in Hindi. She claimed that because she doesn't believe she is "popular enough," she doesn't get to do romances in Hindi in an interview with a well-known news outlet.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/26/2024 - 09:15
movie_image: 
Mrunal

MUMBAI: Love stories like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna may have brought Mrunal Thakur fame in Telugu, but she claims she has trouble finding stories of a similar nature in Hindi. She claimed that because she doesn't believe she is "popular enough," she doesn't get to do romances in Hindi in an interview with a well-known news outlet.

Also read: Whoa! Mrunal Thakur hikes her fees to a whopping 135% after success of Sita Ramam, THIS is how much she now charges per film

When the journalist inquired when Mrunal would appear in a Hindi romance movie, she joked, “I don’t know, I am not popular enough to get a love story yet. Am I wrong? I have to be popular to get a love story, no? There are a lot of films being offered to me, but definitely not romantic movies. I would love to do that.”

She added, “I don’t know yaar, I am just tired of proving to filmmakers now. I just want it to happen organically, I am done asking them.”

The actor said in a conversation with them that many expressed gratitude to her for "bringing romance back." She says, “We all grew up watching romantic movies and suddenly there were no films in the genre. Everyone pretends they don’t like romance but everyone watches it secretly. I am happy Hi Nanna and Sita Ramam shaped up the way they did. I hope to continue the magic, hopefully in another language. I was overwhelmed when I was called the queen of romance because Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance.”

Mrunal appeared in a lot of movies in 2023. She starred in the Hindi films Pippa, Lust Stories 2, Aankh Mancholi, and Gumraah. She acted in Hi Nanna, her second Telugu movie following the 2022 release of Sita Ramam. She will shortly co-star alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram Petla in the film Family Star. She will also appear in Navjot Gulati's Hindi film Pooja Meri Jaan.

Also read: Mrunal Thakur loves taking chances and is 'glad' her choices paid off

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- Pinkvilla

Mrunal Thakur Love Sonia Lust Stories 2 Jersey Angad Bedi Neena Gupta Shahid Kapoor Super 30 Hrithik Roshan Sita Ramam Movie News Bollywood actors Bollywood actresses Navjot Gulati Hindi film Pooja Meri Jaan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/26/2024 - 09:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Rekha
What! When Rekha intruded into Amitabh Bachchan's 60th B'day bash; Reportedly locked herself in the restroom until media people departed
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan acknowledges Salman Khan and his family's role in his success; Says 'Inke ghar ka khaana...'
Alia
Must read! Alia Bhatt's role in resolving Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's feud; Know more!
Rakul
Wow! Rakul Preet Singh rated Alia Bhatt's acting skills and revealed her crush on a Bollywood
Daboo Ratnani
Must read! Daboo Ratnani opens up about Abhishek Bachchan's initial 'Awkward' moments posing with Aishwarya in their first photoshoot
Dia Mirza
Interesting! Dia Mirza opens up about how OTT rescued her career during downtime; Says ‘democratized the system of storytelling’