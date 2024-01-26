Shocking! Mrunal Thakur candidly talks about her journey in Hindi love stories; Says ‘I don’t know, I am not popular enough…’

MUMBAI: Love stories like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna may have brought Mrunal Thakur fame in Telugu, but she claims she has trouble finding stories of a similar nature in Hindi. She claimed that because she doesn't believe she is "popular enough," she doesn't get to do romances in Hindi in an interview with a well-known news outlet.

When the journalist inquired when Mrunal would appear in a Hindi romance movie, she joked, “I don’t know, I am not popular enough to get a love story yet. Am I wrong? I have to be popular to get a love story, no? There are a lot of films being offered to me, but definitely not romantic movies. I would love to do that.”

She added, “I don’t know yaar, I am just tired of proving to filmmakers now. I just want it to happen organically, I am done asking them.”

The actor said in a conversation with them that many expressed gratitude to her for "bringing romance back." She says, “We all grew up watching romantic movies and suddenly there were no films in the genre. Everyone pretends they don’t like romance but everyone watches it secretly. I am happy Hi Nanna and Sita Ramam shaped up the way they did. I hope to continue the magic, hopefully in another language. I was overwhelmed when I was called the queen of romance because Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance.”

Mrunal appeared in a lot of movies in 2023. She starred in the Hindi films Pippa, Lust Stories 2, Aankh Mancholi, and Gumraah. She acted in Hi Nanna, her second Telugu movie following the 2022 release of Sita Ramam. She will shortly co-star alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram Petla in the film Family Star. She will also appear in Navjot Gulati's Hindi film Pooja Meri Jaan.

Credit- Pinkvilla