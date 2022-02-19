Hilarious! Ananya Pandey doesn’t want Gehraiyaan team to visit her house in her father’s presence for this weird reason

MUMBAI: Ananya Pandey doesn’t want Deepika Padukone or the Gehraiyaan team to visit her house and the reason is truly weird. In a recent media conversation, Deepika Padukone revealed that Ananya Panday refused to allow her and the rest of the troupe of Gehraiyaan to visit her home and the reason is her father fellow actor Chunky Panday is always roaming around the house in nothing but a towel, after which she asked the others to visit if they really wish to see Chunky like that.

Deepika Padukone delivers arguably the best performance of her career, Ananya Panday is good in a role that's tailor-made for her and Siddhant Chaturvedi excels in what's the most ambiguous character of the film. They're well supported by Dhairya Karwa, Rajat Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah. Most importantly, Director Shakun Batra and his co-writers, Ayesha Devitre, Sumit Roy, Yash Sahai, handle a complex narrative with extreme maturity, never once letting our attention slip despite a runtime just a touch over 2 hours and 20 minutes.

The crux of the story on indiscretion needs to be the motivation and when it comes to Alisha, her reasons are totally justified. However, there seems to be no strong push to shove Zain into her arms away from Tia, which makes it a clear case of attraction in his case, which in turn makes it undeniable that the makers have somewhat glorified cheating in a relationship,

