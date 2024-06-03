Hilarious Banter Between Aparshakti Khurana And Rohit Sharma At An Event Goes Viral!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 19:05
movie_image: 
Aparshakti Khurana

MUMBAI : Multi-talented actor Aparshakti Khurana knows how to entertain audience, and he's proven it all over again. The actor was seen getting indulged in a humorous verbal banter on stage with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, and their video has gone viral. The video also showcases fans and the audience enjoying this banter between them. 

Aparshakti’s presence and his camaraderie with Rohit is a proof that sports and entertainment can unite people from all walks of life. The actor and Rohit Sharma were attending Sansad Khel Mahakumbh event, which took place in Bilaspur. Sansad Khel Mahakumbh is a platform where diverse talents come to celebrate sports.

On the work front, Aparshakti will be seen in varied projects this year. He will be reprising his most loved character Bittu in the sequel of his 2018 blockbuster ‘Stree’. He also has a documentary called ‘Finding Ram’ by Applause Entertainment in the pipeline, while his film ‘Berlin’, directed by Atul Saberwal, is creating waves across the international film festivals. In ‘Berlin’, he will be sharing the screen space with accomplished actors like Kabir Bedi, Rahul Bose and Ishwak Singh.

Aparshakti Khurana Rohit Sharma Sansad Khel Mahakumbh Atul Saberwal Berlin Kabir Bedi Rahul Bose Ishwak Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 19:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Throwback to the time when Jahnvi Kapoor revealed how she dealt with trolls
MUMBAI : Janhvi Kapoor has made quite a splash in Bollywood ever since she made her debut with Dhadak in 2018. The...
Sunil Grover shares a hilariously edited picture of him with Kapil Sharma and Rihanna, take a look
MUMBAI : Actor Sunil Grover has shared a picture with longtime co-star Kapil Sharma posing with pop star Rihanna....
Platform 1 is occupied as the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express is trending on No. 1!
MUMBAI: The trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express has been released and is receiving tremendous love from...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: Rukmini spread a false narrative against Pushpa in media
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Vanshaj SPOILER: Yuvika’s heartache by witnessing her mother’s condition
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara SPOILER: Bijli is on a secret mission
MUMBAI: The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Recent Stories
JAHNVI KAPOOR
Throwback to the time when Jahnvi Kapoor revealed how she dealt with trolls
Latest Videos
Related Stories
JAHNVI KAPOOR
Throwback to the time when Jahnvi Kapoor revealed how she dealt with trolls
Madgaon
Platform 1 is occupied as the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express is trending on No. 1!
Ajay
Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan starrer granted U/A Certification by CBFC, Alongside 4 recommended modifications
Farhan Akhtar
"I feel so humbled and motivated by the love you guys have shown", says debutant director Kunal Kemmu on receiving praises for Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Crew: From It’s Visual Treat To Hotness Of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon; Here Are The 5 Reasons Why We Love ‘Naina’ Song
Kiran Rao
This International Women's Day get ready for a soulful melody 'Dheeme Dheme' from Kiran Rao's Laapaata Ladies! Here's a BTS glimpse!