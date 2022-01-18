Hilarious! Can you imagine Sonu Sood installs an electric meter at a netizens’ request, read tweet

MUMBAI: Bollywood popular actor Sonu Sood received a request to extend help with regards to getting a new electric meter, to which the actor responded with an interesting tweet. Nonetheless, he got the meter installed and tweeted about it. You heard it right. Sonu Sood installed an electric meter for a netizen after he placed his request on Twitter.

A Twitter user wrote, "@SonuSood Dear sir mseb consumer no-001521172637 there is a meter display problem in my electric meter due to which I am getting 1200 ₹I have been visiting mseb office from last 2 months but they do not have a meter to replace my meter please help."

Never imagined one day i will have to install an electricity meter. https://t.co/5nI5O7NIbs — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 17, 2022

The actor responded with, "Never imagined one day I will have to install an electricity meter." However, Sonu also updated his Twitter timeline to say that he fulfilled the request. He posted a screenshot of his chat and wrote, “Today, you got me to install an electricity meter.”

Many of his fans also started reacting in the same vein. One of them wrote, "I was busy on Twitter .. forgot to pay my electricity meter bills .. Thank you sonu I got back my meter," and shared pictures of an electric meter.

Another one tweeted to Sonu, "Dear sir, from last two months I was running helplessly to mseb offices but today with your help I get my new meter sir you are my real hero sir."

Ever since the pandemic broke out in 2020, Sonu has been helping the needy. During the first wave, he helped many migrants reach their hometowns in the middle of the lockdown that lasted for months and affected the earnings of daily wage laborers. Ever since he has extended help to those in need of financial and medical help.

