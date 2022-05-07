Hilarious! This is how Shahrukh Khan reacted when a reporter asked him about his Eid plans

MUMBAI: SRK has been missing from the big screen for a long time now and his fans have been missing his presence immensely. He is not just the king of romance but also of wit and charm. The superstar is charming and poised and can disarm anyone with his wit.

He just has the perfect response for just about anything and recently, an old video of his is circulating wherein a journalist asked him about Eid plans and the star had an amazing reply to this. In the video, the superstar is seen answering some hilarious and awkward questions regarding his Eid plans and is seen roasting the person.

“Eid pe kaha honge aap?, asked the journalist and SRK replied, “Mai ghar pe hi hoga yaar, mujhe lagta hai…” and when he was asked about the time, “Mai time karke sab ko bata dunga… saath mei sevaiyaan khaayenge, dua karenge, prarthana karenge, pyaar karenge aur baatein karenge. InshaAllah.”

The video was shared a by a fanpage of the superstar on Instagram. He is currently stunning everyone with his cameo in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He will be seen in YRF’s Pathaan, Jawan and will also do a cameo in the Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.

Credits: Koimoi