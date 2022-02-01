Hilarious! Kangana Ranaut calls Nawazuddin Siddique ‘HOT’ in her recent Instagram post, here is the reason

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to Instagram and posted hilarious pictures of Nawazuddin from the sets of ‘Tink Weds Sheru’. In the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing a shimmery golden lehenga, and a wig. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “So hot!! #TikuWedsSheru.”

Also Read: Fashion Goals! Kangana Ranaut looked jazzy in green printed kurta on the sets of ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, the producer of his upcoming film Tinku Weds Sheru, had congratulated the Nawazuddin for his new house on Instagram.

Taking to the Instagram story, along with a picture of his beautiful house, she wrote, “@nawazuddin_siddiqui sir ne apna naya ghar khud design kiya hai bahut khubsurat hai...bahut bahut mubarak (Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir has designed his new house himself. It is very beautiful. Many Congratulations.”

Kangana will be seen next working with the actor. The actress is debuting as a producer in the digital medium with her film Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

