Hilarious! Ranveer Singh once pranked with his fan’s husband and the reaction he got from him is surely unmissable

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Kaaran Johar directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-starring Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 18:37
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh is one of the most charismatic and energetic actors anyone has ever seen. Whether it be family, his friends from Bollywood or his fans, the actor never misses being his humble and friendly self out in public and we just love him for that. Talking about the same, a post on the online platform talked about the actors’ behaviour behind the scenes.

Anjali Verma once spoke about a day with Ranveer Singh. She started her quotes by saying that she was preparing an Ad for a reality TV show while the promotions of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor’s Gunday were ongoing and that both the stars had arrived in the studio for shooting the ad.

Talking more about it she revealed, “The part where the DOP of the ad asked her to ask Ranveer Singh to change his costume for the shot. She said, “his costume lady was with him and I asked if they wanted to go back to his vanity van.” Replying to this, as per her Ranveer wittily said, “I’m comfortable (changing) here if you are”. To this Anjali replied by saying, “hey Bhagwan, ye aadmi mera talaaq karwayega” (oh god,this man will make me divorce my husband)

There was also a part when Anjali had received a call from her husband and Ranveer hijacked her phone and pranked her husband by saying, “your wife is running away with me today. Sorry for your loss,” to which her husband, who had no idea that it was Ranveer said, “you aren’t that lucky. She loves me. Ask her to call me when she’s done with you.” Anjali claimed that they had a great laugh over the topic and that the actor took it quite sportingly.

Credit: koimoi

