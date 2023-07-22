Hilarious! Throwback to the time Katrina Kaif ran after Akshay Kumar to beat him up, fans react

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar were once one of the most loved on-screen pairs of Bollywood with multiple hits to their credit, and they started out with Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. The duo in 2010 collaborated with Farah Khan for her comedy film Tees Maar Khan, but unfortunately, it turned out to be a big dud at the box office.

Also read - OMG! Here's when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal plan to have a baby, read more to find out

Once, while promoting it on Masterchef India, Katrina and Akshay showcased a fun banter between them and here’s a throwback video from that episode.

The film was released in 2010, and Katrina’s Sheila Ki Jawani was probably the only highlight of this film, the lead who otherwise has a crackling chemistry on screen failed to impress the audience here. The duo stopped pairing up for a long time and reunited once again for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in 2021.

In 2010, while promoting Tees Maar Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Farah Khan came on the Grand Finale of MasterChef India, where the lead pair indulged in a cooking challenge and were asked to make Spanish omelettes.

Katrina, taking the task seriously, started preparing the dish, but Akki, who is known to be a prankster, sneaks up and empties an entire bowl of salt into her dish. But unfortunately, he gets caught, and Kat runs after him to beat him with a spatula leaving everyone in splits.

Akshay Kumar owing to his prank, got disqualified, leading Katrina Kaif to be the winner. This throwback video has been going viral on Instagram and the comments on this post are pure gems.

Also read - OMG! Here's when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal plan to have a baby, read more to find out

One of them wrote, “Khiladi ko sirf Kat hi maar sakti hai”

Another commented, “Khiladi sirf apne pasandida ladki se hi mar khaa sakta he”

A thrid user compliment the pair wrote, “Best on screen couple of bollywood..i love them both….”

One of them said, “only she could have hit him”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi



