Hilarious! Throwback to the time Katrina Kaif ran after Akshay Kumar to beat him up, fans react

Once, while promoting it on Masterchef India, Katrina and Akshay showcased a fun banter between them and here’s a throwback video from that episode.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 20:14
movie_image: 
AKSHAY KUMAR

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar were once one of the most loved on-screen pairs of Bollywood with multiple hits to their credit, and they started out with Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. The duo in 2010 collaborated with Farah Khan for her comedy film Tees Maar Khan, but unfortunately, it turned out to be a big dud at the box office. 

Also read - OMG! Here's when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal plan to have a baby, read more to find out

Once, while promoting it on Masterchef India, Katrina and Akshay showcased a fun banter between them and here’s a throwback video from that episode.

The film was released in 2010, and Katrina’s Sheila Ki Jawani was probably the only highlight of this film, the lead who otherwise has a crackling chemistry on screen failed to impress the audience here. The duo stopped pairing up for a long time and reunited once again for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in 2021.

In 2010, while promoting Tees Maar Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Farah Khan came on the Grand Finale of MasterChef India, where the lead pair indulged in a cooking challenge and were asked to make Spanish omelettes. 

Katrina, taking the task seriously, started preparing the dish, but Akki, who is known to be a prankster, sneaks up and empties an entire bowl of salt into her dish. But unfortunately, he gets caught, and Kat runs after him to beat him with a spatula leaving everyone in splits.

Akshay Kumar owing to his prank, got disqualified, leading Katrina Kaif to be the winner. This throwback video has been going viral on Instagram and the comments on this post are pure gems.

Also read - OMG! Here's when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal plan to have a baby, read more to find out

One of them wrote, “Khiladi ko sirf Kat hi maar sakti hai”

Another commented, “Khiladi sirf apne pasandida ladki se hi mar khaa sakta he”

A thrid user compliment the pair wrote, “Best on screen couple of bollywood..i love them both….”

One of them said, “only she could have hit him”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 


 

Katrina Kaif Akshay Kumar Tees Maar Khan Farah Khan Masterchef India promotion Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 20:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa : Shocking! Malti Devi keeps this shocking condition in front of Anupama in order to forgive her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Hilarious! Throwback to the time Katrina Kaif ran after Akshay Kumar to beat him up, fans react
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar were once one of the most loved on-screen pairs of Bollywood with multiple hits...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Daisy Shah gets targeted by the contestants for this shocking reason
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
What! Mouni Roy reveals about being hospitalised for 9 days, wishes pour in from her loved ones, take a look
MUMBAI:  Television and film actor, Mouni Roy recently shared her health update on social media. Without revealing the...
Bigg Boss OTT 2: What! Falaq Naaz and Elvish Yadav get into a ugly fight, She calls him “Dedh Shana”
MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing exceptionally well and it’s been declared as the blockbuster of all seasons....
Funny! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani new promo: Ranveer Singh and Churni Ganguly’s banter once again grabs attention
MUMBAI:  The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had many scenes that grabbed our attention and made us laugh...
Recent Stories
AKSHAY KUMAR
Hilarious! Throwback to the time Katrina Kaif ran after Akshay Kumar to beat him up, fans react
Latest Video
Related Stories
MOUNI ROY
What! Mouni Roy reveals about being hospitalised for 9 days, wishes pour in from her loved ones, take a look
Rocky Aur Rani
Funny! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani new promo: Ranveer Singh and Churni Ganguly’s banter once again grabs attention
Ananya Panday
HOT! Ananya Panday sets the temperature soaring with her recent pictures from Ibiza; netizens ask, “Where is Aditya Roy Kapur?”
Rocky Aur Rani
Wow! Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh all set to fly to Kolkata for launching ‘Dhindhora Baje Re’ song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Rekha
Throwback! When Rekha spoke about getting married to a woman, “Why Not?”
Rohit
Exclusive! Cirkus director Rohit Shetty says, “To smile during the difficult times is an art”