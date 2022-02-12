Hot and Trending! Sidharth shares BTS pics, Deepika reacts to Ranveer's post, Kangana's Dhaakad reunion, Alia reacts to wedding rumors, and more...

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra shares fun BTS pictures from his upcoming film Yodha sets.

Alia Bhatt has an epic response to wedding rumors with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Kangana Ranaut catches up with Arjun Rampal and the team for the Dhaakad reunion.

Deepika Padukone reacts to Ranveer Singh’s mushy post shared on his Instagram account.

Raveena Tandon shares an emotional post mourning her father Ravi Tandon’s demise.

Hollywood

Kanye West disses ex Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in the new rap song City of Gods.

Benedict Cumberbatch admits he was sleeping during his Power Of The Dog Oscar nomination.

Dominic Fike confirms relationship rumors with co-star Hunter Schafer.

Lily James reveals she felt the pressure of trying to do justice to Pamela Anderson.

Mattew Perry took to Instagram on Thursday to share the first look of his upcoming memoir titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Television

Ekta Kapoor shares the first clips from her show Naagin 6 on Instagram featuring Manit Joura.

Raqesh Bapat holds Shamita Shetty close as they get papped ahead of Valentine’s Day

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s song ‘Teri Ada’ teaser releasing on 14th February 2022.

Disha Parmar shares unseen moments from her wedding with Rahul Vaidya

Karan Kundrra planning a big Valentine's Day surprise for Tejasswi Prakash on Naagin 6 sets.

