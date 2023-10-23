Hot As Hell! Check out Ananya Panday’s cousin sister Alanna Panday in these irresistibly hot bikini looks

MUMBAI: Alanna Panday is a pretty popular YouTuber and has been documenting her life, lifestyle, and fashion in her vlogs where she also sometimes features the Panday Family.

The social media influencer and gorgeous Youtuber Alanna Panday got married to the love of her life Ivor McCray on the 16th of March, this year and it was a beautiful wedding as the fans got to see some inside pictures of it and could not get over how lavish and joyful it looked.

Alanna is also the sister of Ahaan Panday and the cousin of Bollywood’s Hottie Ananya Panday, and the niece of yesteryear Star Chunky Panday.

Also read - Wow! Ananya Panday’s cousin, Social Media Influencer Alanna Panday threw an extravagant white-themed Bridal Brunch, and the pictures are breathtaking! Check out the photos here!

While Alanna has not been seen in the movies, there’s no way she can go unnoticed from the eyes of her fans with that level of hotness and beauty.

There are many times we get to see the ultra rich lifestyle of the influencer and everytime we see her in those pictures, we surely skip a heartbeat.

Now we are here with some of pictures of Alanna Panday in bikini looks so check out the pictures below:

The model and Influencer Alanna sure looks hot as hell in those bikini outfits and it’s irresistible for her fans to turn their eyes away. We must say, Alanna is a major head turner and in no way she fails to steal our hearts.

Also read - Ananya Panday’s cousin, Social Media Influencer Alanna Panday threw an extravagant white-themed Bridal Brunch, and the pictures are breathtaking! Check out the photos here!

Are you an Alanna fan? Tell us what you think about her beauty, in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

