Wow! Ananya Panday’s cousin, Social Media Influencer Alanna Panday threw an extravagant white-themed Bridal Brunch, and the pictures are breathtaking! Check out the photos here!

MUMBAI: Social Media Influencer and Youtuber Alanna Panday is all set to get married to her fiance Ivor McCray. Alanna is also the sister of Ahaan Panday and the cousin of Bollywood’s Hottie Ananya Panday, and the niece of yesteryear Star Chunky Panday.

Alanna is a pretty popular YouTuber and has been documenting her life, lifestyle, and fashion in her vlogs. She also sometimes features the Panday Family.

She and Ivor had gotten engaged almost a year ago, and the lovely couple is all set to tie the knot. Their friends have all flown down from the USA, where the duo lives.

Alanna recently hosted a bridal brunch party, which was a white theme luxe event, and invitees included the Panday family, and some of her B-town friends like Alaviaa Jaffery, Aditi Bhatia and more.

The friends and family took to Instagram to share some incredibly beautiful photos and we have compiled all of them for you to take a look at:

Ananya Panday and Ahaan also posed for the shutterbugs outside the venue. The wedding is supposed to take place very soon and it will be interesting to see, if Alanna and Ivor have a dual weeding one in the Indian style and another a white wedding.

Nonetheless, the event looked spectacular, the photos were too stunning, and Alanaa looked like the perfect Gen-Z bride.

