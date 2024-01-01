Hot! Sizzling On-Screen Pairs to Watch Out for in 2024: From Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan to Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri

As 2023 bids farewell, anticipation builds for the scintillating on-screen pairs set to grace the silver screen in 2024. From the action-packed chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan to the quirky pairing of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.
MUMBAI: As the curtains fall on a successful cinematic year in 2023, movie enthusiasts eagerly await the on-screen magic promised by the hottest pairs in 2024. From dynamic action duos to delightful rom-com combinations, the new year is poised to deliver a cinematic treat for audiences.

"Fighter" - Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone:

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, "Fighter" launches an aerial action franchise. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's pairing in this action-packed film has created a buzz, raising expectations for their dynamic performances.

"Devara" - NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor:

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, "Devara" promises a powerful blend of action and drama. The film showcases the on-screen chemistry of NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor, adding excitement to the narrative.

"Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video" - Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri:

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film revolves around the chaos caused by an intimate VHS tape. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, this comedy-drama is expected to offer a delightful cinematic experience.

"Kalki 2898 AD" - Prabhas and Deepika Padukone:

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, "Kalki 2898 AD" is an Indian epic science fiction dystopian film. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's first-time pairing in this visually stunning film is highly anticipated for its unique storytelling.

"Deva" - Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde:

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, "Deva" features Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde. The film explores the journey of a rebellious police officer, promising a thrilling narrative and compelling performances.

Untitled Film - Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri:

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri will star in a rom-com scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2023. The film's title is yet to be revealed, but the on-screen chemistry between Vicky and Triptii has already piqued interest.

"Soorarai Pottru" Remake - Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan:

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan team up for the Hindi remake of Suriya's "Soorarai Pottru," yet to be titled. The film promises a fresh pairing and a compelling narrative, eagerly awaited by fans. As the new year unfolds, these on-screen pairs are poised to ignite the silver screen with their captivating chemistry and stellar performances, offering a cinematic feast for audiences.

