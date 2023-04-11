Hotness Alert! Janhvi Kapoor looks hot and happening in this new photo shoot, check it out

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the famous filmproducar Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, is an attractive and talented actress. Janhvi always wanted to become an actress and today she has a massive fan base that is crazy in love with her. The actress made her acting debut with the movie Dhadak in 2018 where she was paired opposite Ishaan Khattar.

Janhvi Kapoor is known for movies like Dhadak, Gunjan Saxena, Mili, Good Luck Jerry and many more. The actress earned a lot of praise with her acting performance.

The actress is also the brand ambassador of Nykaa Fashion and has appeared in a music video for a promotional song in Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium.

However, it’s not just her acting skills that impresses her fans but even her cuteness and hotness steal the hearts of many. The actress is overloaded with the combination of cute and hot looks.

The actress seems to have a very happening life as she keeps posting about it on her Instagram profile where the fans of the actress are always eager to see what is happening in her professional and personal life.

Now, the actress posted some pictures from her new photo shoot on her profile. Check out the post below:

As we can see in the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress the audience with her sizzling and playful looks. Everytime the actress drops her pictures from her latest photo shoot, everyone loses their mind seeing the beauty in power mode.

