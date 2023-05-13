HOT! Sunny Leone birthday: As the actress heads for Cannes this year, here’s a look at some of her stunning red carpet avatars

MUMBAI :Sunny Leone is one of the most popular names in the Indian film industry. She started her career as an adult film actress and became very famous in the adult film industry. In 2011, she participated in Bigg Boss season 5 and became a household name in India as well.

After Bigg Boss, she moved her ways towards Indian cinema, and made her Hindi film debut with the film Jism 2. More than her performances, she is known for her dance numbers like Baby Doll, Laila, and others.

Her next release is Kennedy which is directed by Anurag Kashyap. The movie will premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023, and Sunny is all set to walk the red carpet at the film festival.

While recently in an interview, Sunny revealed that she has not yet decided what she will wear at Cannes, here’s a look at some of the stunning red carpet avatars of the actress. Check out the pictures below...

Sunny started her journey in the Hindi film industry with hits like Jism 2 and Ragini MMS 2. But, later, apart from her dance numbers, none of her films as a lead did well at the box office. She has been trying her luck down South also and was last seen in the Tamil film Oh My Ghost.

Apart from Kennedy, she has movies like Rangeela (Malayalam), Shero (Tamil), and many other projects lined up.

