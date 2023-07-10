Hottie! Amyra Dastur’s cute and sexy combo in these pictures will make your jaws drop, check it out

MUMBAI: Amyra Dastur is a beautiful and talented Indian actress who has been loved and admired by everyone for her amazing performance in movies and her cute-but-hot looks that can drive anyone crazy for her. Amyra Dastur can be blamed for raising the bar of hotness too high all over the internet.

We have seen the actress in movies like Mr. X, Bagheera, Kung Fu Yoga and many more movies where she really impressed the audience.

Also read - Wow! Amyra Dastur’s vacation in Thailand is all about beaches and good vibe, have look at the pictures

Other than movies, the actress has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her sizzling hot pictures and setting the ‘gram on fire. The actress never fails to impress the fans with her hot and sexy looks, and today let us have a look at her latest photo shoot where she can be seen wearing Indian wear and looks drop-dead-gorgeous. Check out the post below:

Actress Amyra Dastur is surely making our jaws drop with this looks of hers. These clicks are indeed too hot to handle, and we can say that she really is the perfect combination of cute and sexy.

These clicks of the actress are ruling the hearts of millions and we shall look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress in the upcoming days.

Also read - Celebs who have stepped out for their New Year celebrations

What are your views on the actress and how will you rate her in terms of hotness do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar