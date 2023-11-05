Wow! Amyra Dastur’s vacation in Thailand is all about beaches and good vibe, have look at the pictures

Have a look at some of the beautiful pictures of actress Amyra Dastur, enjoying her holidays. These pictures are indeed raising temperatures all over the internet.
movie_image: 
Amyra Dastur

MUMBAI:  Actress Amyra Dastur is no doubt, one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry. Over the time, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning hearts of millions not only with beautiful acting, but also with her fashion and fitness.

Amyra Dastur also has been attracting eyeballs of the fans with her hot looks and we won't be wrong in saying that she is the mermaid of Bollywood. She has been blessing the internet with many beach and underwater pictures. These have got some great response from the fans and audience. Having said that, actress Amyra Dastur has once again treated us with her latest holiday pictures.

As you can see, actress Amyra Dastur is enjoying her holiday in Thailand and dropping some sizzling and jaw dropping pictures from her vacation, including an underwater video on her story. 

Indeed, it is always a treat to watch Amyra Dastur in such pictures and we look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress in the upcoming days.

What are views on these breathtaking pictures of the actress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

