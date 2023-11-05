Interesting! Alia Bhatt’s statement on nepotism gets mixed reactions from netizens

Nepotism in Bollywood has always been the talk of the town. Alia Bhatt recently spoke about nepotism in an interview and her statement is getting a mixed response from netizens.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 17:09
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. But, a lot of times, she gets trolled and people call her a product of nepotism because she is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. Also, Karan Johar launched her in Bollywood and has been giving her many movies.

Recently, in an interview, Alia spoke about nepotism and stated that she knows that she does have privilege and that’s why she gives her 100 percent and never takes her work for granted.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! This is how Alia Bhatt managed to stay away from her 6 months old daughter Raha for 4 days following her Met Gala debut

Well, Alia’s statement has been getting a mixed response from netizens. A netizen commented, “Yes she is a good actor but it’s hurts when you get awards for 11 minutes roles but deserving actors not even nominated for same.” Another Instagram user wrote, “I never understood the hate for alia considering she is the most talented actress out of the nepo bunch as well as some outsiders , she has always proved her capability as an artist.”

One more netizen commented, “It is a pity that nepotism is so developed in India,talented outsiders do not get any chances, she is not a child and therefore became an ambassador, she does not have a beautiful appearance and she is an overrated actress,there are much better actresses,kangana,taapsi, mrunal, etc.” Check out the comments below...

Do you also feel that Alia Bhatt is just a product of nepotism or do you feel that she deserves movies because she is talented? Let us know in the comments below.

When it comes to movies, Alia will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone. The former is slated to release in theatres in July 2023, and the latter will premiere on Netflix. Heart of Stone will mark her Hollywood debut.

Also Read: Oops! From Alia Bhatt being called Aishwarya to Deepika Padukone being called Priyanka, times when Indian actors were mistaken as someone else overseas

The actress also has Jee Le Zaraa lined up, but the movie is yet to go on the floors.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Alia Bhatt Mahesh Bhatt Soni Razdan Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Heart of Stone Gangubai Kathiawadi Jee Le Zaraa Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 17:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Really! Satya starts liking Sai?
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Wow! Amyra Dastur’s vacation is of Thailand is all about beaches and good vibe, have look at the pictures
MUMBAI:   Actress Amyra Dastur is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry, over the time...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Bhavani humiliates Sai and Amba for conspiring against Chavan Niwas
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Woah! Radhika gets a strict warning from Priyal
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of...
Interesting! Alia Bhatt’s statement on nepotism gets mixed reactions from netizens
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. But, a lot of times, she gets trolled...
Udaariyaan: Evil! Jasmine and Sartaj continue plotting against Nehmat and Ekam
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Amyra Dastur
Wow! Amyra Dastur’s vacation is of Thailand is all about beaches and good vibe, have look at the pictures
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amyra Dastur
Wow! Amyra Dastur’s vacation is of Thailand is all about beaches and good vibe, have look at the pictures
Adah Sharma
Must Read! Will Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story beat these highest grossing female centric films?
latest pictures invites a lot of trolling
What! Disha Patani’s latest pictures invites a lot of trolling, netizens say “isko kisne suja diya”
Anushka Sharma
Funny! Here’s how Virat Kohli reacted when paparazzi addressed Anushka Sharma as ‘sir’
We would love to see them once again on big screen
Must read! “We would love to watch them together on big screens again”, netizens as they watch Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon at an event
Adah Sharma
Must Read! Will success of The Kerala Story help actress Adah Sharma get good movies?