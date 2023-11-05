Interesting! Alia Bhatt’s statement on nepotism gets mixed reactions from netizens

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. But, a lot of times, she gets trolled and people call her a product of nepotism because she is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. Also, Karan Johar launched her in Bollywood and has been giving her many movies.

Recently, in an interview, Alia spoke about nepotism and stated that she knows that she does have privilege and that’s why she gives her 100 percent and never takes her work for granted.

Well, Alia’s statement has been getting a mixed response from netizens. A netizen commented, “Yes she is a good actor but it’s hurts when you get awards for 11 minutes roles but deserving actors not even nominated for same.” Another Instagram user wrote, “I never understood the hate for alia considering she is the most talented actress out of the nepo bunch as well as some outsiders , she has always proved her capability as an artist.”

One more netizen commented, “It is a pity that nepotism is so developed in India,talented outsiders do not get any chances, she is not a child and therefore became an ambassador, she does not have a beautiful appearance and she is an overrated actress,there are much better actresses,kangana,taapsi, mrunal, etc.” Check out the comments below...

When it comes to movies, Alia will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone. The former is slated to release in theatres in July 2023, and the latter will premiere on Netflix. Heart of Stone will mark her Hollywood debut.

The actress also has Jee Le Zaraa lined up, but the movie is yet to go on the floors.

