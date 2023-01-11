Hottie! Check out Riva Arora’s new and sizzling photo shoot as she is ready to steal your heart

MUMBAI: Actress and influencer Riva Arora has successfully made her way into everyone’s heart since the time she stepped on the social media platforms. The actress started at a very young age and garnered a huge amount of attention with her looks.

Riva Arora has given some amazing performances in movies like MOM, URI, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Bharat, Kaali Khuhi, Bandish Bandits, Gunjan Saxena and others. While the actress was loved for her acting skills, she is also admired for her hot and sizzling looks.

The actress never fails to impress everyone when it comes to her social media posts. All this while, she has been giving out some amazing and hot clicks of hers on the internet and the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

Also read -Funny! Kareena Kapoor Khan and the mystery behind her mug; netizens say, “Pata nahi ye log ghar mein chai ya phir coffee kyun nahi pite”

Once again, this time the actress has posted a new photo shoot on her Instagram account and has set the internet on fire. Check out the post below:

As we can see in the pictures, the actress really knows how to grab the attention of her fans and slay with her hotness. The actress is a perfect combination of hot and cute it seems. The actress has a huge following of 11.2 million and her fan base keeps expanding.

What do you think about Riva Arora?