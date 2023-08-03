House Tour: A look into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s beautiful sea-facing house

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021 and shifted to their new sea-facing house post the wedding. Here are some pictures of their beautiful home...
House Tour: A look into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s beautiful sea-facing house

MUMBAI:Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021. There were reports that the two were in a relationship, but they never spoke about it and made it official on the day they got married. Well, their beautiful wedding pictures surely stole everyone’s hearts.

Before the marriage, Katrina was earlier staying with her sister in an apartment, and after the wedding, she and Vicky shifted to their new sea-facing house. In many pictures shared by the couple on social media we get to see their beautiful house and also the sea from their gallery.

Also Read: Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s next

Check out the pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sea-facing house below...

Isn’t Katrina and Vicky’s house wonderful?

Talking about their movies, both Vicky and Katrina have some interesting films lined up. Katrina will be seen in Merry Christmas and Tiger 3. The former stars Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead, and in the latter Salman Khan plays the titular role. Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited films of 2023, and it is slated to release on Diwali this year. Meanwhile, the release date of Merry Christmas is not yet announced.

Well, Vicky also has some interesting movies like Laxman Utekar's untitled next, The Great Indian Family, Anand Tiwari's next, and Sam Bahadur. Anand Tiwari’s next is slated to release in August this year, and Sam Bahadur will hit the big screens in December this year.

Are you excited for these movies of Vicky and Katrina? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Check out the stylish power dressing of Katrina Kaif

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

House Tour: A look into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s beautiful sea-facing house
MUMBAI:Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021. There were reports that the two were in a...
House Tour: A look into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s beautiful sea-facing house
House Tour: A look into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s beautiful sea-facing house

Latest Video

