Housefull 5: Must Read! Nadiadwala Grandson issues a statement after Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar being part of the movie does the rounds

MUMBAI : Housefull 5 is one of the most awaited films. The film has been in the news for quite some time now. The film’s announcement video was recently shared where a huge star cast was seen like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh among others.

Also Read-WOAH! Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Housefull 5 announced; to clash with THIS biggie

Now, there have been rumors doing the rounds that Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor have been roped in the film. Nadiadwala/NGE has now issued a statement that read, “There are many speculations doing rounds about the star cast in #Housefull5, we kindly request media houses to please refrain from making any premature announcements at this stage.

We will officially announce the star cast soon.”

Check it out here;

There are many speculations doing rounds about the star cast in #Housefull5, we kindly request media houses to please refrain from making any premature announcements at this stage.



We will officially announce the star cast soon.#SajidNadiadwala@WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/JAmikWJNXx — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) November 4, 2023

There have also been reports that both the actors have been paid a huge sum to star in the film. But it looks like NGE has cleared the air.

Housefull 5 will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Also Read-WOAH! Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Housefull 5 announced; to clash with THIS biggie

Producer #SajidNadiadwala signed Anil kapoor and Nana Patekar for #Houseful5. Anil fees is ₹11CR and Nana’s fees is ₹9CR. Akshay kumar is playing male lead, while Tarun Mansukhani is directing the Film. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 3, 2023

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Latestly