Housefull 5: Must Read! Nadiadwala Grandson issues a statement after Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar being part of the movie does the rounds

The film’s announcement video was recently shared where a huge star cast was seen like Akshay Kumar, Ritiesh Deshmukh
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 16:41
movie_image: 
Housefull 5

MUMBAI :  Housefull 5 is one of the most awaited films. The film has been in the news for quite some time now. The film’s announcement video was recently shared where a huge star cast was seen like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh among others.

Now, there have been rumors doing the rounds that Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor have been roped in the film. Nadiadwala/NGE has now issued a statement that read, “There are many speculations doing rounds about the star cast in #Housefull5, we kindly request media houses to please refrain from making any premature announcements at this stage. 

We will officially announce the star cast soon.”

Check it out here;

There have also been reports that both the actors have been paid a huge sum to star in the film. But it looks like NGE has cleared the air.

Housefull 5 will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

