Hrithik Roshan and Kartik Aaryan spotted together

MUMBAI: Last evening, Bollywood’s current heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan bumped into superstar Hrithik Roshan and what followed was a sweet exchange between the two stars. While Kartik first was spotted at Femina Beauty Awards 2020 last night, later he headed to meet his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani at Anees Bazmee’s place.

However, while Kartik was getting papped outside, Hrithik was passing by. Hrithik stopped by to meet and greet the Love Aaj Kal star and the epic conversation was captured in the frame by the paparazzi. In the video, Kartik and Hrithik can be seen shaking hands and talking about seeing each other. The adorable banter between the superstar and the nation’s current popular star surely had fans rooting to see them together in a film.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla