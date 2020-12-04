Hrithik Roshan to collaborate with War director Sidharth Anand; film to be titled Fighter, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Anand form a superhit duo. The two have worked together in Bang Bang and War, the latter being one of the biggest blockbuster action films. Now, they are all set to collaborate once again for yet another action film, and no, it is not War 2

If reports in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, then Hrithik Roshan will reunite with director Siddharth Anand for a film titled 'Fighter'. A source quoted by the portal said, “Sid had narrated this idea of making a big scale action thriller against the backdrop of 'Fighter Jets' while shooting for War, and Hrithik had loved the basic premise back then. With free time in lockdown, Sid worked on developing it further and narrated it to Hrithik recently, who is all charged up to explore this space. If you were bowled over Hrithik’s presentation in War, be assured, it’s Hrithik in a never seen before larger than life avatar here in this aerial action thriller.”

The source further added that Sidharth would be busy with the shoot of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan for now, but after he wraps up the film, he would be giving his time and energy to Fighter. Hrithik too would be shooting for this film before he jumps on to Krrish 4. War 2 is also there, but it would be shot way later. We are just excited at the prospect of the film and really hope that the rumour turns out to be true!

SOURCE - DESI MARTINI

