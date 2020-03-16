Huge update! Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj witnesses title change

MUMBAI: The title of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Prithiviraj has now been changed to Samrat Prithviraj. The move comes in after a PIL by Shree Rajput Karni Sena. The film's makers, YRF has penned an official letter to Shri Rajput Karni Sena President, informing him about the development.

The letter read, "We sincerely appreciate your effort in alerting us about your grievance in relation to the current title of the Film, and assure you that we did not, and do not, intend to hurt the sentiments of any person(s) or disrespect the late king and warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan. In fact, we wish to celebrate his bravery, achievements, and contribution to our nation's history, through this Film."

'Samrat Prithviraj' is touted to be Yash Raj Film's first historical drama, and it will see Akshay Kumar stepping into the shoes of the mighty ruler. Manushi Chhillar is all set to mark her big Bollywood debut with the film, and she will be seen essaying the role of Princess Sanyogita, the wife of Prithviraj Chauhan. Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in key roles.

For the unversed, Advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra, who is representing Shree Rajput Karni Sena, had sent the legal notice followed by filing a PIL no. (St) 16448/2022 before the Honourable High Court demand the change of name considering the sentiment of his client, that is the Rajput community, is hurt.

