Huge update! Police deny that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted to his gang's involvement in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers. Even after firing that many shots, the attackers checked whether he was alive. The popular musician had joined Congress last year and had even contested the Punjab Assembly Elections unsuccessfully.

Now, the Delhi Police have denied reports that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi admitted to his gang's involvement in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Several reports earlier today suggested that Lawrence, who is currently in Delhi police custody, admitted that his gang is behind the killing of Shubhdep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala.

According to sources, he told investigators during interrogation that it's a case of revenge killing and he had no hand.

Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann today visited the house of Sidhu Moose Wala. The singer reached Moosa Wala's village to express his condolences to the bereaved family. Heavy police security has been deployed outside the residence of Moose Wala.

The 28-year-old singer-politician was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. The Congress leader's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

According to sources, it is suspected that a number of sharpshooters have fled to Nepal after the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Teams of Delhi Police Special Cell are visiting Muzaffarnagar and Nepal.

Multiple cases against Bishnoi across states

Born on February 12, 1993, Lawrence Bishnoi set out as a student leader. He is a former student of DAV College in Chandigarh. He joined the student organisation for Punjab University (SOPU) around 2011. Around the same time, Bishnoi got involved in cases of vehicle lifting and extortions in his hometown of Firozpur.

Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a huge margin of 63,000 votes. Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over charges of corruption.

Last month, Sidhu Moose Wala had sparked a row after he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his song ‘Scapegoat’. The singer had called AAP supporters ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in his song.

