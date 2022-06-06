Huge update! Sharp shooters who killed Sidhu Moose Wala identified

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers. Even after firing that many shots, the attackers checked whether he was alive.
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers. Even after firing that many shots, the attackers checked whether he was alive. The popular musician had joined Congress last year and had even contested the Punjab Assembly Elections unsuccessfully.

Now, the eight sharp shooters who killed the Punjabi singer have been identified, sources said. The developments comes hours after an accused arrested for murder of a gangster was found to be suspected in involvement in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder. The arrested accused is suspected of providing the Bolero car used by the shooters to gun down Sidhu Moose Wala in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab. The Punjab Police had made the first arrest in the murder case two days later, nabbing Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipe village in Mansa district. The police alleged Bhau had provided logistics for the killing.

The police had earlier said the killing appeared to be revenge for the murder of an Akali leader, Vicky Middukhera, last year. Sidhu Moose Wala's manager Shaganpreet had figured in the killing. Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra said the killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a huge margin of 63,000 votes. Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over charges of corruption.

Last month, Sidhu Moose Wala had sparked a row after he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his song ‘Scapegoat’. The singer had called AAP supporters ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in his song.

