Huma Qureshi joins hands with Jio Studios for an untitled movie

On the occasion of international Women's Day a new movie announcement has been made that will have Huma Qureshi in the leading roles, check out the details
MUMBAI: It is the celebration of International Women's Day all over the globe and we can see many amazing posts where people are sharing and appreciating women in different fields. Also we can see some great content has been announced in the context of women being the central lead and now having said that there is a new movie announcement which has been made on the occasion of Women's Day.

The announcement is made for the upcoming movie which will have Huma Qureshi in the leading role, we will see Huma Qureshi joining hands with the production house Jio Studios and Vishal Rana for an upcoming movie, the title of the movie has not been decided. This untitled movie will be directed by Vipul  Mehta and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Vishal Rana.

It is a powerful true story of an auto rickshaw driver - a woman of iron will and vision - who sparked an uprising, rallying women to steer their destiny against a tide that once dictated their path.

Also read-Must read! Huma Qureshi expresses how she 'really loved' Animal, reveals how she wants to do a film like that

Well nothing has been revealed more than this but we can see the first glimpse and the look of the actress from the movie which is looking very interesting and captivating and we can expect some great strong performance coming from the side of the actress Huma Qureshi.

No doubt it has been a treat to see the actress performing in Central characters how can we forget one of the most love OTT series Maharani, Season 3 of which is already getting a big thumbs up from the the fans all over and now we shall look forward to see what the actress has to offer this upcoming movie.

What are your views on this and how excited are you for the new movie of the actress Huma Qureshi, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Exclusive! Huma Qureshi reveals, “Abhishek Bachchan always teases me ‘ke yeh woh actor hai jo dusre actors ka jagah khaa jaati hai’”

 
 

About Author

