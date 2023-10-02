Hussain Dalal says, “I feel I should write with honesty” – Exclusive

Hussain Dalal is one of the most famous writers in the Hindi film industry, and he has also featured in a few movies. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Hussain and spoke to him about why he isn’t getting lead roles and a lot more.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 11:57
movie_image: 
Hussain Dalal says, “I feel I should write with honesty” – Exclusive

MUMBAI:Hussain Dalal is a writer and an actor. He has worked in movies like Hichki, Judgementall Hai Kya and more. While he played in the lead role in the web series Salesman of the Year, we haven’t seen him much playing leads in movies and other web series.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Hussain and spoke to him about why he isn’t getting lead roles, and a lot more.

You are a writer and an actor, so when a project is offered to you where you have to play a role, do you have a vision that it will turn out to be better?

It will turn out to be better or not that we never understand on paper because everything lies in the execution. So, that’s not the thing one can guess, but you sort of read the text and say that okay this is good and solid, and then you meet the people involved in it, and you feel that you can crack it. So, that’s how I approach the content.

Also Read: Hussain Dalal on his Hyderabadi accent in Salesman Of The Year, “I have tried my best with whatever I understood” – Exclusive 

We have seen you playing supporting roles in movies and you have impressed everyone with your performances in them. But, we haven’t seen you in a lead role much. Where do you think filmmakers are failing as they are not offering you lead roles?

Nobody is failing; maybe I was failing (laughs). But I am actually very glad that it has happened to me at the right time in life where I feel that I am more capable of understanding what is happening and can do little more justice to it. It’s happening to me at a time where I feel I am more ready; I feel life's plan is always better than mine.

While writing a story or dialogues for a character, did you ever feel that I wish I got this role?

No, I don’t think like that because I feel I should write with honesty. Also, I would like to give this answer in a philosophical way, ‘Mere liye jo mukarrar hai, who mujhe hie milaga, aur mere liye jo mukarrar nahi hai who mujhe nahi milega’. So, I don’t have a thing that ke kaash mujhe mil jata.

Also Read: Hussain Dalal on the dialogues of Brahmastra, “Call it trolling or feedback, I have accepted it” – Exclusive

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Hussain Dalal Brahmastra Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Kartik Aaryan Shehzada Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Allu Arjun Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 11:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Pihu develops hatred for Lakhan Kapoor and turns to drinking heavily
MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers are loving the chemistry of the lead...
Naveen Kasturia reveals his first celebrity crush – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Naveen Kasturia is one of the biggest names in OTT. He has impressed one and all with his performances in web...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Netizens declare Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the winner of this season; she wins by a huge margin
MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss was one of the most successful seasons of the show as the show has great TRPs and was...
Hotness Alert! Here are the times actress Aagatha Gomes Figueiroa has raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Actress Aagatha Gomes Figueiroa has been spotted in the movies like I Am My Fairytale (2017), Bharat (2019) she...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi’s revelation of the truth brings a storm into the Chavan Niwas
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Hotness Alert! Here are the times actress Aagatha Gomes Figueiroa has raised temperature with her hot looks
Hotness Alert! Here are the times actress Aagatha Gomes Figueiroa has raised temperature with her hot looks

Latest Video

Related Stories
Hotness Alert! Here are the times actress Aagatha Gomes Figueiroa has raised temperature with her hot looks
Hotness Alert! Here are the times actress Aagatha Gomes Figueiroa has raised temperature with her hot looks
Have a look at these breathtaking inside visuals from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding
Have a look at these breathtaking inside visuals from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding
Hot Pics! Check out some of Esha Gupta’s sizzling bikini pictures
Hot Pics! Check out some of Esha Gupta’s sizzling bikini pictures
Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi are officially married! Check out the first pictures of the newlyweds
Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi are officially married! Check out the first pictures of the newlyweds
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani signed a three-film deal with Karan Johar? Deets inside
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani signed a three-film deal with Karan Johar? Deets inside
"Why she is struggling to walk, is this her normal walk" netizens trolls Nora Fatehi on her new video
"Why she is struggling to walk, is this her normal walk" netizens trolls Nora Fatehi on her new video