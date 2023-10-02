Hussain Dalal says, “I feel I should write with honesty” – Exclusive

MUMBAI:Hussain Dalal is a writer and an actor. He has worked in movies like Hichki, Judgementall Hai Kya and more. While he played in the lead role in the web series Salesman of the Year, we haven’t seen him much playing leads in movies and other web series.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Hussain and spoke to him about why he isn’t getting lead roles, and a lot more.

You are a writer and an actor, so when a project is offered to you where you have to play a role, do you have a vision that it will turn out to be better?

It will turn out to be better or not that we never understand on paper because everything lies in the execution. So, that’s not the thing one can guess, but you sort of read the text and say that okay this is good and solid, and then you meet the people involved in it, and you feel that you can crack it. So, that’s how I approach the content.

We have seen you playing supporting roles in movies and you have impressed everyone with your performances in them. But, we haven’t seen you in a lead role much. Where do you think filmmakers are failing as they are not offering you lead roles?

Nobody is failing; maybe I was failing (laughs). But I am actually very glad that it has happened to me at the right time in life where I feel that I am more capable of understanding what is happening and can do little more justice to it. It’s happening to me at a time where I feel I am more ready; I feel life's plan is always better than mine.

While writing a story or dialogues for a character, did you ever feel that I wish I got this role?

No, I don’t think like that because I feel I should write with honesty. Also, I would like to give this answer in a philosophical way, ‘Mere liye jo mukarrar hai, who mujhe hie milaga, aur mere liye jo mukarrar nahi hai who mujhe nahi milega’. So, I don’t have a thing that ke kaash mujhe mil jata.

