“I would really want to do like what Shahrukh Khan did in the movie Veer Zaara” Rohit Vikkram

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actor Rohit Vikkram spoke about the types of characters he looks forward to do and also on his dream actors and directors to work with.



Rohit Vikkram on types of characters he looks forward to do

Rohit Vikkram says that he is really looking forward to do roles like what Shahrukh Khan did in the movie Veer Zaara, apart from this he adds as an actor, he is hungry for good characters and good scripts and he is looking forward to do some varieties of characters, ultimately content is the king and he is looking forward to delivering some good content to the fans.

Rohit Vikkram on the dream actors and directors to collaborate with

Rohit Vikkram says that he is really looking forward to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he is the school in himself, apart from him the actor really want to work with Rajkumar Hirani and talking about the actors he is looking forward to work with Manoj Bajpai, Vijay Sethupathi, Shahrukh Khan and few others.



Rohit Vikkram on his upcoming projects

Rohit Vikkram says he currently has a movie titled Shubh Nikah releasing 17th march, apart from this there are few things which are in the pipeline which he really cannot speak about but definitely the fans will love because he has different range of roles and projects.

