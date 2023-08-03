“I would really want to do like what Shahrukh Khan did in the movie Veer Zaara” Rohit Vikkram

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actor Rohit Vikkram spoke in detail about types of character he looks forward to do and also on his dream actors and directors to collaborate with
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/08/2023 - 18:53
movie_image: 
“I would really want to do like what Shahrukh Khan did in the movie Veer Zaara” Rohit Vikkram

MUMBAI:Actor Rohit Vikkram has been winning the hearts of the fans with his beautiful acting contribution, the actor is the talk of the town for his upcoming movie titled Shubh Nikah.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actor Rohit Vikkram spoke about the types of characters he looks forward to do and also on his dream actors and directors to work with.


Rohit Vikkram on types of characters he looks forward to do

Rohit Vikkram says that he is really looking forward to do roles like what Shahrukh Khan did in the movie Veer Zaara, apart from this he adds as an actor, he is hungry for good characters and good scripts and he is looking forward to do some varieties of characters, ultimately content is the king and he is looking forward to delivering some good content to the fans.

Rohit Vikkram on the dream actors and directors to collaborate with

Rohit Vikkram says that he is really looking forward to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he is the school in himself, apart from him the actor really want to work with Rajkumar Hirani and talking about the actors he is looking forward to work with Manoj Bajpai, Vijay Sethupathi, Shahrukh Khan and few others.


ALSO READ –Hotness Alert! One Stop for Love and The Judgement Day actress Shweta Khanduri is too hot to handle in these pictures, check out


Rohit Vikkram on his upcoming projects

Rohit Vikkram says he currently has a movie titled Shubh Nikah releasing 17th march, apart from this there are few things which are in the pipeline which he really cannot speak about but definitely the fans will love because he has different range of roles and projects.

What are your views on the actor Rohit Vikkram and the movie Shubh Nikah, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – From Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh; who do you think can play the lead in 'Joker' if it was made in India?

 

 

SHUBH NIKAH Govind Namdev Aksha Pardasany ARSHAD SIDDIQUI ROHIT VIKKRAM Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/08/2023 - 18:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manjari will blame Akshara for Abhimanyu’s accident
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
House Tour: A look into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s beautiful sea-facing house
MUMBAI:Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021. There were reports that the two were in a...
Harman Singha on his role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, “It’s a short and sweet but beautiful character” – Exclusive
MUMBAI :Harman Singha is known for his performances in web series like The Trip, Potluck, and more. He is also a host,...
Interesting! Alibaba: Ek Andaaz Andekha: Shehzada gets an important advice about marrying Marjina
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan: Ekam catches Advait red handed in his deadly attack on Nehmat, beats him black and blue
MUMBAI:Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and...
Recent Stories
House Tour: A look into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s beautiful sea-facing house
House Tour: A look into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s beautiful sea-facing house

Latest Video

Related Stories
House Tour: A look into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s beautiful sea-facing house
House Tour: A look into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s beautiful sea-facing house
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Harman Singha on his role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, “It’s a short and sweet but beautiful character” – Exclusive
“The content of the movie is very beautiful and the story is very powerful” Pankaj Berry
“The content of the movie is very beautiful and the story is very powerful” Pankaj Berry
Must Read! Teaser of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah released; netizens say, “Malang ki yaad aa gai”
Must Read! Teaser of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah released; netizens say, “Malang ki yaad aa gai”
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma gives us a glimpse of her childhood in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh
Siddharth Anand
Pathaan director Siddharth Anand all set to announce Dhoom 4? Here’s the truth