Imtiaz Ali spills the beans on working for the third time with Randeep Hooda in Love Aaj Kal

MUMBAI: After Highway and Cocktail, Randeep Hooda and Imtiaz Ali have teamed up for Love Aaj Kal. The film revolves around two love stories, set in 1990 and 2020 and how the concept of love has changed over the years. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, and Randeep Hooda plays a pivotal role in the film.

Speaking on working with Randeep, Ali said, “Randeep is a fantastic actor with many great qualities but the most impressive quality he has is that he completely transforms himself for the role he plays,” says Imtiaz, adding that the actor — unlike his rough outing in Highway — will be seen as a “suave, charismatic owner of a chic co-working space”.

He also added, "Working with Randeep in Love Aaj Kal was like working with a new actor. While working with him as Raj, I wasn’t even reminded of the actor that I worked so intimately with in Highway. His passion and dedication to the craft of acting is exemplary and I hope to work with him many times in different roles.”

Randeep Hooda's part in the film was kept under the wraps as it was a strategic decision to reveal it at a later stage and now the makers are all ready to reveal his character.

According to Ali, Randeep's character holds and connects the two storylines of the films i.e set in Udaipur in the early '90s and Modern Day Delhi. When Imtiaz explained Randeep's character 'Raj' he said that he is a modern-day metropolitan man, who stumbles upon a growing relationship between a young couple. When Raj begins to tell his story of the romance between him and Zoe (Sara Ali Khan), it starts to affect the story of Zoe and Veer (Karthik Aaryan), and this is how the two love stories in different eras interact with and influence each other.