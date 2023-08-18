Incredible! Is Allu Arjun thinking of a Hollywood Debut? Gives an Example of RRR to Encourage Indian Actors to reflect globally

After winning the National Award as Best Actor for Pushpa, Allu Arjun is ecstatic. According to Allu Arjun, will deliver an even more exhilarating experience when it debuts in 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 19:56
movie_image: 
Allu Arjun

MUMBAI: Actor Allu Arjun wants to make a move to Hollywood and claims that this has opened up new opportunities for Indian cinema because of the popularity of RRR around the world. He said, "This has not only unlocked new opportunities but also shifted perceptions towards exploring uncharted territories beyond our traditional markets."

Also read: Wow! Allu Arjun gives a tour of his lavish vanity van, the second look of Pushpa 2 is revealed

Allu Arjun announced his ambition to work with a Hollywood actor as part of his global development, highlighting the necessity for Indian artists to acquire a global viewpoint in light of India's rising stature as a superpower on the world stage. According to his predictions, the Indian entertainment sector would experience a golden era within the next ten years when Indian cinema becomes as successful abroad as Korean dramas have been.

As the first actor from Telugu film to win the Best Actor award at the National Indian Film Awards, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude over his historic win, "Receiving the National Award is the highest form of recognition. In 69 years of Telugu cinema, this achievement marked a significant milestone, filling the hearts of Telugu people with pride."

He emphasized the significance of being faithful to the characters and their roots and credited Pushpa's popularity to its genuineness and rural ethos.

He stated, "Our storytelling was firmly grounded in authenticity and honesty, resonating across languages."

In addition, they stressed the importance of being loyal to who they are while appealing to a wide range of people, reiterating the proverb that "going local is the path to going global."

Allu Arjun says that Pushpa 2: The Rule will provide an even more thrilling experience when it is released in 2024. Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead role while Fahadh Faasil plays the villain in the movie. In Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, the movie is now being shot quickly.

Also read: Tellychakkar poll! Fan choses Allu Arjun over Kartik Aaryan in terms of swag, Read more

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywoodlife 

 
 


 

Allu Arjun Pushpa The Rise Pushpa 2 Ramoji Film City South Bollywood Movie News OTT Rashmika Mandanna Fahadh Faasil TV News news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 19:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trolled! “Uorfi ka bhai mil gaya” netizens trolls actor Tiger Shroff on his latest fashion
MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention with his beautiful acting...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Emotional! Rajesh finds out about Vandana’s health
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Pushpa Impossible: Curious! Rashi and friends notice a hooded person overheard their conversation
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Exclusive! “It is high time we stop differentiate and giving titles like a television actor or Bollywood actor, an actor is an actor, that’s it” Hiten Tejwani
MUMBAI: Actor Hiten Tejwani has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his acting contribution, how can...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Happiness! The Brar family feels happy with Amrita’s pregnancy news
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Woah! Tara wants Dhruv’s attention, arranges her own Swayamvar
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Tiger Shroff
Trolled! “Uorfi ka bhai mil gaya” netizens trolls actor Tiger Shroff on his latest fashion
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tiger Shroff
Trolled! “Uorfi ka bhai mil gaya” netizens trolls actor Tiger Shroff on his latest fashion
Jawan
Jawan: Shocking! THIS Telugu star was Atlee’s first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Not Nayanthara
Akanksha Sharma
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Akanksha Sharma who is reportedly opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3
Bijay
Exclusive! Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha actor Bijay Anand says, “For me, acting is not a job, it’s more of a passion”
Shah Rukh Khan
Interesting! Here’s all you need to know about the ‘6 girls’ in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan
Sandeep Goyat
Exclusive! Shiksha Mandal’s Sandeep Goyat to be seen in Randeep Hooda starrer Laal Rang 2