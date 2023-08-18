Incredible! Is Allu Arjun thinking of a Hollywood Debut? Gives an Example of RRR to Encourage Indian Actors to reflect globally

MUMBAI: Actor Allu Arjun wants to make a move to Hollywood and claims that this has opened up new opportunities for Indian cinema because of the popularity of RRR around the world. He said, "This has not only unlocked new opportunities but also shifted perceptions towards exploring uncharted territories beyond our traditional markets."

Allu Arjun announced his ambition to work with a Hollywood actor as part of his global development, highlighting the necessity for Indian artists to acquire a global viewpoint in light of India's rising stature as a superpower on the world stage. According to his predictions, the Indian entertainment sector would experience a golden era within the next ten years when Indian cinema becomes as successful abroad as Korean dramas have been.

As the first actor from Telugu film to win the Best Actor award at the National Indian Film Awards, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude over his historic win, "Receiving the National Award is the highest form of recognition. In 69 years of Telugu cinema, this achievement marked a significant milestone, filling the hearts of Telugu people with pride."

He emphasized the significance of being faithful to the characters and their roots and credited Pushpa's popularity to its genuineness and rural ethos.

He stated, "Our storytelling was firmly grounded in authenticity and honesty, resonating across languages."

In addition, they stressed the importance of being loyal to who they are while appealing to a wide range of people, reiterating the proverb that "going local is the path to going global."

Allu Arjun says that Pushpa 2: The Rule will provide an even more thrilling experience when it is released in 2024. Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead role while Fahadh Faasil plays the villain in the movie. In Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, the movie is now being shot quickly.

