Tellychakkar poll! Fan choses Allu Arjun over Kartik Aaryan in terms of swag, Read more

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Kartik Aaryan titled Shehzada is the current of the town, the movie has been the buzz ever since the movie was in the making and finally yesterday trailer of the movie was released and it is already wining the hearts of the fans

The fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actor Kartik Aaryan as he is seen in a massy avatar for a very first time. As we know Shehzada is the official remake of South blockbuster titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which had Allu Arjun in the leading role.

Also as we know Allu Arjun is one of the actors who is known for his style and Swag, over the time he has been winning the hearts of fans at the Pan India level with his amazing action and style. What the actor did in the movie was brilliant and ever since the trailer of Shehzada is out the fans are comparing the movie.

Also read (“Kabhi acting bhi kar lo, showing body will not work” - netizens troll actress Akanksha Sharma for her latest photoshoot)

They are comparing between Shehzada and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo as to who is better in terms of Style and Swag and the results are very much clear 66% voted for Allu Arjun whereas 34% voted for Kartik Aaryan

Indeed Allu Arjun wins this battle of style and swag, but we won't be wrong in saying that Kartik Aaryan stole the show in the trailer of Shehzada.

We are in a fix and really cannot take one name as to who is better in terms of the style and Swag. What do you think who is better Allu Arjun or Kartik Aaryan do let us know in the comment section below

Movie Shehzada is all set to Hit the big screens on 10th February.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read (Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive )