Indeed! Vijay Sethupathi expresses concerns about overexposure, Prefers silence on film projects; Says ‘Bohot sochna padta hai jawaab…’

In a recent interview, Vijay Sethupathi expressed his worries about excessive exposure. The actor is starring in the thriller 'Merry Christmas' directed by Sriram Raghavan, expressed his concern that too much publicity could cause his fans to lose interest in the characters he plays.
MUMBAI: Both his powerful performances and his restricted public profile are well-known features of Vijay Sethupathi. The actor expressed in a recent interview that he fears being overexposed and hates it. He also disclosed that, to avoid saying something unfavorable, he must meditate before interviews.

Also read: Woah! This is why Vijay Sethupathi refused to star opposite Krithi Shetty

He stated, “I fear too much exposure, talking so much about films and about myself. I fear I may detach my audience from my characters and my films. I don’t want to disturb them while watching films. Even on my Instagram, I have only a couple of personal photos. Earlier, there were only one or two award shows and you would get to see actors at very few moments. Now, there is too much exposure, which makes me afraid.”

Sethupathi also disclosed his reluctance to participate in interviews and award ceremonies. "Everyone asks the same question, and it becomes very difficult to give different answers, bohot sochna padta hai (I have to think a lot). They only see the person who is answering, but they don’t know what the question was,” the 'Super Deluxe' actor stated.

He placed more stress on preserving his reputation as a smart actor in the eyes of his audience than taking a chance by going public. He also acknowledged that he finds it challenging to provide unique answers to topics that are asked repeatedly.

He added, "Bohot sochna padta hai jawaab ke liye, dimaag ka batti nahi jalta hai (I have to think a lot for an appropriate answer. The brain doesn’t work at such times). So, it’s better to keep quiet. If a person thinks of me as an intellectual after watching my film, then let that imagination be. Better to be an intellectual and brilliant actor in someone’s imagination, it’s nice. It’s better than coming and showing myself as a dumb actor. This is not a humble answer, it is real.”

Sethupathi has always been so circumspect about making public appearances that he once canceled an award ceremony on the grounds that he wasn't dressed appropriately. In order to prevent negativity, the actor also discussed the need of meditating before interviews.

The director of 'Merry Christmas,' Sriram Raghavan, is well-known for his hit movies, including 'Badlapur' and 'Andhadhun.' The film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the key roles. It is scheduled for release on January 12, 2024.

The movie was filmed in Tamil and Hindi, with distinct supporting casts for each language. While Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams play the same parts in the Tamil version, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand appear in the Hindi version. Kewal Garg, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Ramesh Taurani are the film's producers.

Also read:Wow! Vijay Sethupathi expresses his love to Shah Rukh Khan, shakes a leg with him at the Jawan's success party

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – India Today

Indeed! Vijay Sethupathi expresses concerns about overexposure, Prefers silence on film projects; Says 'Bohot sochna padta hai jawaab…'
