India's biggest sequel flop: 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara'

MUMBAI: The 2010 film 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' was a massive hit, earning praise for its gripping storyline and stellar performances by Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Kangana Ranaut. However, its sequel, 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!', released in 2013, failed to recreate the magic of the original.

One of the most significant changes in the sequel was the replacement of Emraan Hashmi with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the lead role. While Ajay Devgn reprised his role as Sultan Mirza, Akshay Kumar took on the character of Shoaib Khan, the gangster previously portrayed by Hashmi.

Despite the star power of Akshay Kumar, 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!' failed to impress both critics and audiences. The film, directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, was made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. However, it only managed to earn Rs 80 crores in India and a total of Rs 91.7 crores worldwide.

The film's lackluster performance at the box office led to significant losses for the makers, making it one of the biggest flop sequels in Indian cinema. The decision to replace Emraan Hashmi, whose portrayal of Shoaib Khan was widely praised in the original film, with Akshay Kumar, did not resonate with the audience, ultimately leading to the film's downfall.

'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!' serves as a cautionary tale in Bollywood, highlighting the risks involved in tampering with successful formulas and the importance of casting choices in determining a film's success.

Credit: DNA

