Exciting! From Singham Again to Raid 2: Ajay Devgn all set to dominate the film industry with his upcoming franchises

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn is one of the busiest actors in Hindi cinema, spending a significant amount of time each year filming for feature films. The actor is prepared to switch to franchise mode for the following 18 months, even though he has quality movies like Maidaan, Auro Mein Kaha Dum Tha, and Shaitaan scheduled for release in the following six months. The most anticipated Hindi film of 2024, the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe Saga, Singham Again, is currently being filmed in Hyderabad by Ajay Devgn.

The OG of Cop Universe will film with co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff at various points along the way throughout the marathon schedule that would last for more than 100 days till February 2024.

Putting an end to Singham, Ajay will once again shift his attention to the De De Pyaar De sequel. Anshul Sharma will make his directorial debut with the movie, which is produced by Luv Ranjan in collaboration with T Series. The plot will pick up where DDPD left off, and rumors are that in De De Pyaar De 2, the filmmakers have elevated situational comedy to a new level.

The Raid sequel, starring Kumar Mangat and Bhushan Kumar, is being worked on by director Rajkumar Gupta and is anticipated to begin production sometime next year. According to a source familiar with the situation, “The script is work in progress and there is a chance for it being Ajay Devgn’s next after De De Pyaar De 2. The stakes to fight against this time around will be higher than Raid.”

Additionally, Son of Sardaar 2 is scheduled to begin filming in the middle of 2024. According to the source, Ajay Devgn and the company have been working on this ambitious franchise movie for a while.

Indra Kumar and his writing team are putting the finishing touches on the final draft of the screenplay for Dhamaal 4 and intend to start production by the end of 2024. Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh will reunite in the movie, but the other cast members have not yet been confirmed.

The source added, “Ajay is doing films in the zone that fans want to see him in. There is a variation in his franchises too, as he shifts from an action thriller to a rom-com to a real-life thriller to a massy entertainer to mad cap comic caper. He is taking the stakes higher with all the franchises yet ensuring that there is a variation in the lineup.”

As part of their work on Drishyam 3, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak are also writing the script in collaboration with the Malayalam Original crew. The Drishyam threequel, one of the biggest thrillers in Indian cinema, will be produced after the script is finalized.

Additionally, he is in charge of the Rohit Shetty-directed Golmaal Franchise, which will be released eventually and is likely Rohit's follow-up to Singham. However, there hasn't been any news about the feature film.

